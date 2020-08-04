 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘A bomb of some kind’? Trump says US military officials ‘think’ deadly Beirut blast was an ATTACK
HomeUSA News

‘A bomb of some kind’? Trump says US military officials ‘think’ deadly Beirut blast was an ATTACK

4 Aug, 2020 22:35
Get short URL
‘A bomb of some kind’? Trump says US military officials ‘think’ deadly Beirut blast was an ATTACK
President Trump has claimed the blast that rocked Beirut was likely an “attack,” citing US military officials who “seem to believe” the explosion was not accidental, despite widespread reports it was a chemical warehouse accident.

“It would seem like it based on the explosion,” Trump said when asked whether the blast was the result of an attack.

I met with some of our great generals, they seem to feel this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of event.. they seem to think it was an attack, it was a bomb of some kind.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com Ticking time bomb? Explosive stash that devastated Beirut was there since 2014, PM says vowing to punish responsible

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies