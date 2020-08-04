WATCH enormous Beirut blast from 15 synchronized camera angles as mystery surrounding its cause persists

Videos of the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut that left over 70 people dead and thousands wounded continue to emerge, painting a comprehensive picture of the destruction - though shedding no light on its cause.

A mega-compilation of 15 different videos from witnesses to Tuesday’s catastrophic explosion in Lebanon’s capital has been compiled by RT. The synced-up clips give some idea of the far-reaching devastation caused by the blast, which authorities have traced to a 2,750-ton stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse by the port (certainly not an Israeli missile, Lebanese and Israeli authorities as well as Hezbollah have stressed).

The casualty count continues to climb and hospitals in Beirut are said to be exceeding capacity. The blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Despite the explanations supplied by Lebanese authorities, US President Donald Trump apparently felt compelled to weigh in on the incident during a press conference Tuesday evening, suggesting - “based on the explosion” - that it was an “attack, it was a bomb of some kind” after consulting with Pentagon generals.

