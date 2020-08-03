 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scandalous #MeToo activist accused of creating FAKE Twitter account of bisexual Native American professor who ‘died’ of Covid-19

3 Aug, 2020 08:30
BethAnn McLaughlin and her announcement about the 'death' of @Sciencing_Bi ©  Getty Images / Twitter
A controversial #MeToo activist has been accused of operating a Twitter account belonging to a non-existent bisexual Native American professor. Suspicions were raised after she announced that her ‘friend’ had died from Covid-19.

BethAnn McLaughlin, a neuroscientist who founded the nonprofit group MeTooSTEM, allegedly created a fictional professor at Arizona State University (ASU), and tweeted as the imaginary anthropologist under the handle @Sciencing_Bi. 

In an emotional eulogy for her purportedly made-up comrade, McLaughlin waxed poetic about how her friend worked tirelessly to help indigenous women overcome sexual assault and harassment. “She was powerful and she worked so stinking hard,” the #MeToo ringleader wrote. She even held a Zoom memorial for her departed, but apparently not real, compatriot. 

The fraud was only discovered after @Sciencing_Bi’s tragic ‘death’ prompted fellow academics and friends, none of whom had actually met the ASU ‘professor’, to begin asking questions. People started to wonder why there was no announcement from ASU about a faculty death. Further digging revealed that pictures posted by @scienceing_bi were actually stock photos. 

McLaughlin is even accused of sharing a photo of her own daughter, claiming it was actually her make-believe indigenous professor-friend.

It was also odd that @Sciencing_Bi appeared to be tweeting from the hospital as she died, urging academics to fight disinformation about the illness.

Academics and activists who operated in the same Twitter circles as McLaughlin expressed frustration, and then outright anger, as @Sciencing_Bi’s story began to unravel. 

One person who had previously claimed to be “friends” with the ASU ‘professor’, while admitting they had never met in person, publicly stated that she had come to realize the account was fake, just hours after expressing grief – and receiving copious condolences – over @Sciencing_Bi’s ‘death’.

“Creating a fake pseudonymous account and pretending various marginalized identities is wrong. It’s evil,” wrote the University of Maine’s Jacquelyn Gill. 

Observers expressed amazement at the apparent hoax, and theorized that McLaughlin had used the Twitter account to give herself ‘street cred’ with minority groups.

McLaughlin had recently come under fire, after the senior leadership team of MeTooSTEM resigned over her alleged poor management of the nonprofit. She had also been accused of “marginalizing and harassing people of color.” 

Her Twitter account, and that of @Sciencing_Bi, have been suspended.

