Alyssa Milano roasted after complaining that Joe Rogan's podcast has more listeners than hers does

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano has provoked an outpouring of mockery after pondering in a long-winded Twitter rant why Joe Rogan’s massively popular podcast has more listeners than her own.

“We live in a world WHERE JOE ROGAN’s PODCAST HAS TRIPLE THE LISTENERS AS MINE!! Dear god,” Milano wrote on Wednesday, amid a storm of tweets on topics ranging from immigration policy to the renaming of the Redskins football team and her own eating habits.

We live in a world WHERE JOE ROGAN’s PODCAST HAS TRIPLE THE LISTENERS AS MINE!! Dear god. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Rogan, who hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the world, kicked off the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ in 2009, while Milano began her ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ podcast just last year. While Rogan, a UFC commentator, comedian, and former ‘Fear Factor’ host, uses his podcast to conduct wide-ranging interviews with scientists, politicians, and artists, Milano’s is often hyper-focused on Donald Trump’s administration and features mainly liberal activists.

I’m a left as they come, and I listen to every joe rogan episode. Why? Because he has a wide range of interviews and topics and discusses them rationally. It is often the only place I can hear differing viewpoints in a long form way that goes beyond talking points. 1/1 — Sam Malone (@SamMaloneChamp) July 30, 2020

Milano’s whining about Rogan’s show appealing to more people than hers – and the suggestion that this bodes negatively for the world at large – inspired ridicule and mockery on social media, something the ‘Charmed’ star should be used to by now.

“Wow I can't believe an interesting podcast has more listeners than the Screechy McWhinesalot Cry-About-Trump Power Hour,” podcaster Noam Blum tweeted in response.

“It’s like a real-life ‘Who’s the Boss’ reboot with Joe Rogan in the Tony Danza role and Alyssa Milano as Judith Light,” conservative commentator Cam Edwards added, referencing the long-running ‘80s sitcom Milano starred in as a teenager.

Jealousy isn’t a good look on anyone. — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) July 30, 2020

There were also many who expressed doubt over Milano’s claim that Rogan has three times as many listeners. While podcast streams are difficult to directly compare, Rogan’s show has existed for far longer, and YouTube clips of his show regularly hit millions of views. Rogan’s show also has a 4.5 rating based on around 163,000 reviews on Apple Podcasts, while Milano’s has a 3.5 rating based on approximately 2,700 reviews.

I bet Alyssa Milano doesn't even have 1% of the following Joe Rogan does. — ☩🌹Violet Irwin🌹☩ (@VioletIrwin76) July 30, 2020

There is no way in hell that you have even close to a third of Joe Rogan's listeners. — The Bear Jew✡️🇺🇸 (@UnBearJew) July 30, 2020

Milano’s Rogan tweet somehow ended up being one of the most straightforward in her stream of consciousness, as she later veered off into topics like dying her hair, her addiction to carbs, not shaving her legs and, of course, some Trump bashing.

DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST. Hello? What is he going to do between the time he loses and Biden is sworn in? He will still be in power. We are so fucked. 150,000 Americans lost. Tens of millions of jobs lost. And he’s bragging about a cognitive test that my 5 year old passed. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

I can’t stop eating carbs. Also, Cheezits. Also, everything. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

While Rogan doesn’t associate himself with any political party – though he’s described himself as libertarian and officially endorsed former Congressman Ron Paul in 2012 – he has become a target of some on the left in recent weeks for being critical of Joe Biden, the Democrat Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

Milano, on the other hand, is fully on board with Biden’s campaign. Her full-throated support of the Democratic candidate despite sexual assault allegations levelled against him by former aide Tara Reade drew some criticism, given she has been a vocal advocate of the #MeToo movement.

Among the actress’ other shining moments on Twitter is a tweet encouraging people to wear masks during the Covid-19 pandemic, with an attached photograph of herself wearing a knitted and clearly ineffective face covering. The actress also faced heat after slamming NYPD officers as “Trump’s Gestapo” over a video of them arresting a suspect, who it was later revealed had been wanted for damaging police cameras.

