Does Trump want Pelosi for president? Twitter goes wild over his suggestion to delay election

30 Jul, 2020 15:10
FILE PHOTO ©  DREW ANGERER;  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA;  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
After Donald Trump seemed to suggest delaying the election, the idea of ‘President Pelosi’ gained momentum online, as the House of Representatives speaker would theoretically be the next in line to assume the office.

Trump's idea on Thursday to delay the November presidential election due to public concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic and his own distrust of mail-in voting might make the Democrats dream come true, since “delaying” the election doesn't implicitly extend any term limits.

The order of succession of the US highest office is such that if both the president and the vice president's terms end, the powers and duties pass to the House speaker. Currently that would be Nancy Pelosi, Trump's avowed liberal rival.

Online this concept has gained a truly massive reaction, launching ‘President Pelosi’ into national Twitter trends, mostly by American liberals who relished the idea of one of their heroes becoming the first female commander-in-chief.

Some appeared to presume, in jest, that Trump himself wants to promote his detractor to head of government.

Many users, however, decided to say“no to President Pelosi,” even those who said they are not fans of the current administration.

Podcaster Steven Miller pointed out to those discussing the topic that Pelosi's term is also up in January and her ascension might not be such a straightforward process.

In a surprise tweet on Thursday, the US president questioned whether the election can be delayed “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.” However, head of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Ellen Weintraub said that Trump does not have the power to move it, “nor should it be moved.”

