Does Trump want Pelosi for president? Twitter goes wild over his suggestion to delay election

After Donald Trump seemed to suggest delaying the election, the idea of ‘President Pelosi’ gained momentum online, as the House of Representatives speaker would theoretically be the next in line to assume the office.

Trump's idea on Thursday to delay the November presidential election due to public concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic and his own distrust of mail-in voting might make the Democrats dream come true, since “delaying” the election doesn't implicitly extend any term limits.

The order of succession of the US highest office is such that if both the president and the vice president's terms end, the powers and duties pass to the House speaker. Currently that would be Nancy Pelosi, Trump's avowed liberal rival.

Online this concept has gained a truly massive reaction, launching ‘President Pelosi’ into national Twitter trends, mostly by American liberals who relished the idea of one of their heroes becoming the first female commander-in-chief.

YES! Delay the election, Donnie. Best idea you have ever had. Even President Pelosi likes it. pic.twitter.com/H7hD23Hb3C — Jen (@JenTusch) July 30, 2020

Delay the election? Unless Trump takes over the government by military force and suspends the Constitution, it will be President Pelosi on January 20th by default. Because without an election, Trump has absolutely no authority to remain in power unless he does a military coup. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 30, 2020

Some appeared to presume, in jest, that Trump himself wants to promote his detractor to head of government.

Correct me if i'm wrong but if an election gets delayed doesn't the Speaker of the House become interim president at the end of the incumbent's term? So Trump wants President Pelosi? https://t.co/X9Iae4S9VG — Monty (@MontyKYX) July 30, 2020

Many users, however, decided to say“no to President Pelosi,” even those who said they are not fans of the current administration.

No to President Pelosi. I don't want our current delusional leader but things wouldn't be better under her either. — thischickhere (@thischickhere3) July 30, 2020

Podcaster Steven Miller pointed out to those discussing the topic that Pelosi's term is also up in January and her ascension might not be such a straightforward process.

Who wants to tell the people trending "President Pelosi" that subject to a delayed election, her term is also up in January? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2020

In a surprise tweet on Thursday, the US president questioned whether the election can be delayed “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.” However, head of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Ellen Weintraub said that Trump does not have the power to move it, “nor should it be moved.”

Also on rt.com Trump moots delaying 2020 election over mail-in poll concerns ‘until people can properly, securely & safely vote’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!