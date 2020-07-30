ZERO chance Google will send users to Breitbart to get news about Joe Biden, website claims

If you google ‘Joe Biden’, you won’t get a single link to Breitbart because the tech giant has stifled all traffic, the conservative news website claimed. It sees it as obvious election meddling.

Google has a bias against conservative media outlets and has manipulated its search engine at least three times since the election of Donald Trump to reduce the visibility of Breitbart, the website claimed on Tuesday. The latest bout happened in May and has reduced traffic coming from Google to Breitbart for “Joe Biden” and other Biden-related search terms to zero, it said.

“I’ve never experienced such a wholesale removal of rank and visibility on specific concepts on a site as I have seen being applied to Breitbart,” an unnamed Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) expert told the publication. “Removal is the key, not dropping in rank, which would be an organic devaluing. These ranks are just simply gone, overnight, while other topics have been untouched.”

Overall Google “has suppressed Breitbart’s search visibility by 99.7 percent since 2016,” the report said. All leading conservative sites get a far smaller share of traffic from Google searches than their liberal counterparts, the report said citing data from Alexa web rankings.

It all shows that the dislike Google’s top executives have for Donald Trump has manifested into tangible policy decisions aimed at preventing his reelection this year, Breitbart believes.

Google officials didn’t hide their dismay when discussing Trump’s win during a 2016 behind-closed-doors meeting, which was made public by Breitbart two years ago after it obtained footage of the discussion. The company at the time insisted that people like its co-founder Sergey Brin, CEO Sundar Pichai or VP Kent Walker were simply expressing their personal opinions and that it did not affect its products.

The report was published ahead of the hearing at the US House on Wednesday, where Pichai as well as heads of Facebook, Apple and Amazon were questioned by members of the Judiciary Committee. During the six-hour session, Republican Representative Jim Jordan cited the report among many examples of what he called “censoring conservatives and trying to impact elections.”

Conservative commentators have long said that Silicon Valley giants played favorites by steering public attention away from them. Just last week Google acknowledged that a “glitch” resulted in websites of outlets like PJ Media, Daily Caller, the Blaze and Breitbart disappearing from its search results.

Accusations that tech giants abuse their market power to manipulate political outcomes in line with the preferences of their leadership have been growing louder as the US draws closer to the November election.

