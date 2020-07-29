 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zuckerberg admits Facebook suppresses ‘hate speech’ BEFORE it’s seen by anyone

29 Jul, 2020 21:07
©  Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS
Facebook censors almost 90 percent of ‘hate speech’ before it’s allowed to circulate, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress at Wednesday’s Big Tech hearing, responding to pressure from Democrats to submit to the advertiser boycott.

“We’re able to proactively identify 89 percent of the hate speech that we take down before, I think, it’s even seen by other people,” Zuckerberg told the Antitrust Subcommittee of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The statement was in response to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) pressuring Facebook to “join the civil rights movement” by submitting to the demands of the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, an advertising boycott accusing Facebook of tolerating “widespread hate” on the platform.

Facebook has been under growing pressure since the 2016 election, with Democrats blaming it for Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump. Raskin repeated those accusations at the hearing.

Zuckerberg argued that Facebook has built “defenses” since 2016 that now amount to “some of the most advanced that any company or government has in the world.”

We routinely collaborate with law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and are able to sometimes identify threats coming from other countries before governments are even able to. 

Having tens of thousands of employees has a downside, though – as Zuckerberg admitted to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), who grilled him over Project Veritas video evidence from two  whistleblowers talking about a “culture” inside Facebook that discriminated against conservatives. 

“People make mistakes” and have their own goals, Zuckerberg replied.

In addition to Zuckerberg, Wednesday’s unprecedented virtual hearing in the House has featured the CEOs of three other major US tech companies: Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Google’s Sundar Pichai.

