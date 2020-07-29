‘Do not hold grudges’ & ‘great respect’: Biden's handwritten notes on Senator Kamala Harris fuel speculation on VP pick

Notes by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have added weight to rumors that Senator Kamala Harris will be his running mate. Despite clashing during the debates, there seems to be no bad blood between the pair.

Biden's handwritten notes were photographed during his campaign speech in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. They contained Harris' name, along with a set of five talking points: "Do not hold grudges,""Talented," "Great help to campaign,""Great respect for her," and "Campaign with me and Jill (Biden's wife)."

The phrase about grudges is likely a reference to a memorable clash they had during one of the televised debates last year. Harris said that it was "hurtful" to hear Biden speak favorably about his experience working with pro-segregation politicians. The senator from California also heavily criticized Biden for opposing desegregation busing in the 1970s.

The notes add fuel to speculation about Biden's VP pick, as Harris remains widely-rumored to be among the top contenders for the role. Biden had famously pledged to choose a woman as his running mate, and promised to reveal his choice "in the first week of August."

Also on rt.com Spoiler alert? Politico QUOTES Biden declaring Kamala Harris as his VP pick on August 1, kicking off rumor frenzy online

Politico magazine boosted the rumors about Harris earlier this week when it published a story, saying that Biden has already picked Harris as his VP candidate. The magazine surprisingly cited Biden's supposed announcement, dated August 1, 2020. Politico then quickly scrapped the piece, blaming a "technical error."

Biden's campaign declined CNN's request for a comment on the notes.

Harris dropped out of the presidential race in December 2019, and officially endorsed Biden in March.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!