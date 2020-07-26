 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least one person critically injured in shooting during protest in Austin, Texas (VIDEO)
HomeUSA News

One person critically injured in shooting during protest in Austin, Texas (VIDEO)

26 Jul, 2020 03:55
Get short URL
One person critically injured in shooting during protest in Austin, Texas (VIDEO)
Gunfire has erupted during a protest in downtown Austin, resulting in at least one life-threatening injury. A chilling video from the scene shows people screaming and running for cover.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies