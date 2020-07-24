 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Portland hit by TEAR GAS TORNADO after protesters use leaf blowers in battle with cops (VIDEO)

24 Jul, 2020 12:02
©  Twitter / @caitochar
A cyclone of tear gas was spotted in downtown Portland, in what appears to be a bizarre byproduct of the ongoing skirmishes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers.

Images and footage posted to social media show a “tornado” reportedly created by demonstrators who used leaf blowers to redirect tear gas fired by federal agents. 

In one video, a large funnel of tear gas can be seen rising from the street, as the narrator remarks: “Unbelievable!”

A photograph of the not-so-natural phenomenon shows the artificial cyclone extending high into the night sky as a crowd gathers around it. 

In clashes with law enforcement personnel that lasted into the early hours of Friday morning, demonstrators armed with leaf blowers diverted tear gas being fired by police back towards the federal courthouse. Footage shows the tactic’s surprising success, as large plumes of gas and smoke, meant to dissuade demonstrators from attacking the building, floated back towards federal agents. 

Demonstrators have been finding creative ways to combat police in their nightly clashes with law enforcement. In one instance, a protester blasted Star Wars’ iconic ‘Imperial March’ from a loudspeaker as activists and police exchanged projectiles and tear gas in front of the courthouse.

