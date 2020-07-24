 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Texas congressman proposes to cancel DEMOCRATS over support of slavery and Confederacy (VIDEO)

24 Jul, 2020 01:53
FILE PHOTO: Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) ©  Reuters / Joshua Roberts
If Congress is purging all things related to slavery and the Confederacy in the name of battling bigotry, the Democratic Party should be among them, says a resolution proposed in all seriousness by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

Gohmert’s resolution, proposed on Thursday, would mandate that “any political organization or party that has ever held a public position that supported slavery or the Confederacy shall either change its name or be barred from participation in the House of Representatives.”

That party, he noted, was the Democrats – and he provided long list of references showing that the party’s platform supported slavery starting in 1840 and opposed civil rights for African-Americans in the 1960s.

“Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan,” Gohmert said in a statement.

The immediate trigger for the resolution – cosponsored by fellow Republicans Andy Biggs (Arizona), Jody Hice (Georgia), Randy Weber (Texas) and Andy Harris (Maryland) – was Wednesday’s vote to remove the busts or statues of four former members of Congress who had either fought in the Confederate army or served in the government that attempted to secede from the US between 1861 and 1865. 

Gohmert argued that extending the ban to the name of the Democratic Party is necessary “to avoid degradation of historical fact and blatant hypocrisy for generations to come.”

The Democrats have fashioned themselves as the party of woke anti-racism in recent months, with the party leadership kneeling on the floor of the Capitol while wearing scarves in the colors of Ghana’s traditional kente cloth and demanding the removal of Confederate names from US military bases across the South.

