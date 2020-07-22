Trump 'surging' HUNDREDS of federal law enforcement to Chicago as part of Operation Legend

President Donald Trump has announced the deployment of ‘hundreds’ of federal law enforcement officers to Chicago as part of Operation Legend, a federal crackdown on violent crime in the US.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, US Marshals and other federal agencies will be sending officers to Chicago, the president announced, noting that more than 400 people have been killed in the city just this year, and over a thousand injured in shootings.

“We will not stand by and watch it happen,” Trump said.

Americans of all races and in all postal codes deserve to live in safety and "no mother should ever have to cradle her dead child in her arms simply because politicians refused to do what is necessary to secure their neighborhood and secure their city," Trump said.

He also pledged not only to “never defund the police,” but to hire “more great police” in order to “make law enforcement stronger.”

‘Operation Legend’ is a Department of Justice undertaking named after Legend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy murdered earlier this month when someone shot up his house in Kansas City, Missouri. His family was in attendance at the White House event on Wednesday.

The operation initially focused on Kansas City, but has since been expanded to Chicago, Illinois and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Attorney General William Barr has offered rewards for information leading to the arrest of Taliferro’s killer, as well as those of other children murdered in recent shootings.

Violent crime has risen sharply over the last two months across major US cities, as protesters outraged by the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minnesota, demanded to “defund the police” in response.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW