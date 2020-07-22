Kanye West claims he’s tried to divorce Kim Kardashian, accuses her and mother-in-law ‘Kris Jong Un’ of WHITE SUPREMACY

Alleged US presidential candidate Kanye West has posted yet another disjointed diatribe on Twitter, in which he claimed he has been attempting to divorce wife Kim Kardashian for the past two years.

In his latest short-lived tweetstorm, West claimed he has been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian for the past two years after she met rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room at the Waldorf, saying she was “out of line” to meet the entertainer “to talk about prison reform.”

He also accused her and her mother Kris Jenner – whom he dubbed “Kris Jong Un” – of white supremacy, after they “tried to fly in with two doctors” to have West committed to hospital. Throughout the bizarre rant, the rapper referred to himself as the “future president.”

Says the future president — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

The quickly deleted barrage of tweets is the latest high-profile incident since West announced his run for US president on July 4, raising concerns among some quarters that his mental health might be deteriorating – though others believe it is merely a massive publicity stunt ahead of his forthcoming album release.

“I see it as perfect timing with the drop of a new album. None of this is coincidental; he merely has a need to be talked about in the worst way,” Chief Executive of RLM Public Relations Richard Laermer told Fox News.

DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday pic.twitter.com/eHX1vGm5C2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

West, 43, held his first rally in South Carolina on Sunday, during which he made more incendiary claims, revealing that he and Kardashian had considered aborting their first child together, North.

He has since questioned postponing his run until 2024, asking his 30 million followers if “all black people supposed to vote on Biden?”

He is reportedly holed up on his ranch in Wyoming for the foreseeable future ahead of the album launch on Friday. The status of his presidential bid remains unclear.

