Kanye West baffles fans with cryptic tweets saying Kim Kardashian ‘trying to lock me up with doctors’... just like ‘Mandela’?

Kanye West has penned a string of enigmatic tweets that has fans scratching their heads, warning his wife Kim Kardashian wants to have him ‘locked up.’ The mysterious posts were soon scrubbed without explanation.

The billionaire entertainer took to Twitter late on Monday night with the odd series of posts, sounding alarms that his spouse was “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out” – a 2017 horror film – all because “I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday.”

West noted that in the event he does get “locked up like Mandela” – referring to the South African anti-apartheid leader – his fans will “know why,” giving no further elaboration.

The tweets make two bizarre references to West’s own children, insisting that the “West children will never do Playboy,” and that “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy,” adding “I’m at the ranch ... come and get me.” It is not clear who he is addressing.

West also apparently delved into more conspiratorial territory, suggesting that NBC, the media organization, “locked up Bill Cosby,” the disgraced comedian who was found guilty of sexual assault in 2018 and imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Kanye has made waves in recent weeks after floating the idea of a last-minute 2020 presidential bid, holding his first campaign rally in North Carolina last weekend, where he proposed, among other things, that “everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” or at least “something in that range.” The oddball campaign has garnered West a heap of media attention, though he is reportedly still working to get on the ballot in most states, having already filed papers with the Federal Election Commission.

