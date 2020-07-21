 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘F***ing b**ch!’: Republican congressman goes off on AOC over her ‘justifying’ New York’s crime wave

21 Jul, 2020 18:22
‘F***ing b**ch!’: Republican congressman goes off on AOC over her ‘justifying’ New York’s crime wave
© Getty Images via AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / STEPHANIE KEITH; © Getty Images/Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
All decorum was reportedly thrown out of a Congress window when a Republican Representative confronted Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a hostile and very personal way, for seemingly vindicating New York's crime wave.

Ted Yoho, a lawmaker from Florida, had a very colorful exchange with New York Representative Ocasio-Cortez, which has been overheard by a The Hill reporter.

At first Yoho called the congresswoman “disgusting” for suggestion that the recent spike in New York City crime is the result of the coronavirus-driven rise of local poverty and unemployment.

“You are out of your freaking mind,” he then added, as Ocasio-Cortez began exiting the ‘conversation.’

Yoho then dropped “f***ing b***h” as he walked away.

Ocasio-Cortez later told The Hill that though she was “no stranger” to hostility, she never had “that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect” levied at her.

However after this, on Twitter, the congresswoman decided to noticeably shift her tone by saying that “b*tches” get stuff done.”

Yoho, who reportedly declined to comment on the incident, was reacting to the remarks Ocasio-Cortez made at a July 9 virtual town hall meeting. She suggested that “policing is not the solution” to a recent spike in her city’s crime levels, opining that instead it stemmed from the “economic desperation” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remark caused a furious response in US conservative ranks, who attacked AOC for seemingly justifying violence. She was eventually forced to explain that she was not talking about shootings or other violent crimes.

