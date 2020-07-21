‘F***ing b**ch!’: Republican congressman goes off on AOC over her ‘justifying’ New York’s crime wave

All decorum was reportedly thrown out of a Congress window when a Republican Representative confronted Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a hostile and very personal way, for seemingly vindicating New York's crime wave.

Ted Yoho, a lawmaker from Florida, had a very colorful exchange with New York Representative Ocasio-Cortez, which has been overheard by a The Hill reporter.

At first Yoho called the congresswoman “disgusting” for suggestion that the recent spike in New York City crime is the result of the coronavirus-driven rise of local poverty and unemployment.

“You are out of your freaking mind,” he then added, as Ocasio-Cortez began exiting the ‘conversation.’

Yoho then dropped “f***ing b***h” as he walked away.

Ocasio-Cortez later told The Hill that though she was “no stranger” to hostility, she never had “that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect” levied at her.

However after this, on Twitter, the congresswoman decided to noticeably shift her tone by saying that “b*tches” get stuff done.”

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday.Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

Yoho, who reportedly declined to comment on the incident, was reacting to the remarks Ocasio-Cortez made at a July 9 virtual town hall meeting. She suggested that “policing is not the solution” to a recent spike in her city’s crime levels, opining that instead it stemmed from the “economic desperation” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remark caused a furious response in US conservative ranks, who attacked AOC for seemingly justifying violence. She was eventually forced to explain that she was not talking about shootings or other violent crimes.

Republicans are all upset that I’m connecting the dots between poverty and crime.I know most of them haven’t experienced or seen these issues first hand, but I have.This may be hard for them to admit, but poverty and crime are highly linked, both violent & nonviolent alike. https://t.co/4t34dCLZlw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

