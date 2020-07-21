Man takes commuters hostage on bus in Ukraine, reports of gunfire (PHOTOS)

Heavily armed police officers were called in after a man took people hostage on a bus in the city of Lutsk in Western Ukraine. Gunfire was reported on site.

The perpetrator is armed and has explosives, local media reported, citing police. Around 20 people are believed to be trapped inside the bus.

The officers have cordoned off the area in the city’s center, and negotiations with the perpetrator are underway.

⚡️ Новые кадры с места захвата заложников в центре Луцка на западе Украины.Полиция подтверждает, что это не учения. В районе места ЧП слышна стрельба.По предварительным данным, в заложниках у неизвестного 20 человек. Никаких требований он пока не выдвигал pic.twitter.com/esBCCd9WD4 — RT на русском (@RT_russian) July 21, 2020

There was also a report of several rounds having been fired at the site.

Police said that the suspect published a post on social media criticizing the authorities, but has not made any concrete demands as of yet.

