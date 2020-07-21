 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man takes commuters hostage on bus in Ukraine, reports of gunfire (PHOTOS)

21 Jul, 2020 08:14
© Social media.
Heavily armed police officers were called in after a man took people hostage on a bus in the city of Lutsk in Western Ukraine. Gunfire was reported on site.

The perpetrator is armed and has explosives, local media reported, citing police. Around 20 people are believed to be trapped inside the bus.

The officers have cordoned off the area in the city’s center, and negotiations with the perpetrator are underway.

There was also a report of several rounds having been fired at the site.

Police said that the suspect published a post on social media criticizing the authorities, but has not made any concrete demands as of yet.

