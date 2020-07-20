Centrist Kasich's rumored DNC appearance is last straw for Democrats already pushed to limit by Biden

Ohio Republican ex-governor John Kasich is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention in support of nominee Joe Biden, presumably hoping to lure disaffected Trump voters – but some Dems have had enough.

Kasich, whose corporate-friendly centrism makes him an ideally noncontroversial figure (at least on the surface) for cross-partisan outreach, was recently approached by the Democratic Party and has agreed to speak at the convention next month, according to a source involved in the matter who spoke to the AP on Monday.

While Biden's campaign declined to confirm whether it specifically reached out to Kasich, a representative admitted to working with Republicans, claiming Biden had a long history of "being able to work across the aisle," and bringing anti-Trump GOPers into the tent was totally in character.

But Kasich's white-bread image masks a rather more controversial political record, and Democrats – many of whom have already been asked to compromise their principles to back the problematic Biden – aren't necessarily lining up to shake the hand of the failed 2016 presidential candidate turned never-Trumper.

In addition to calling the move "silly and insulting," some suggested having Kasich speak at the convention cemented the Democratic Party's hard shift rightward.

John Kasich is a man who signed a 20-week abortion ban and opposed anti-LGBTQ discrimination laws based on the notion we should “just get over it” in the last GOP primary. To give him a platform at the Democratic convention because he’s anti-Trump is silly and insulting. https://t.co/V9bWGnvY4x — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) July 20, 2020

Attention Democratic voters, how do you feel about neocon Republicans like Bill Kristol jumping for joy about homophobe, anti-abortion crusader & former GOP Governor John Kasich speaking at the Dem convention? Do you not see the Democratic Party is aligning with the GOP? https://t.co/qwMYWor93B — Bernie Supporter #1 (@teambernie27001) July 20, 2020

Many cited Kasich's accomplishments while serving as Ohio governor and stated positions on issues (supposedly) central to the Democratic platform – his "extreme homophobia" and crusade to shut down abortion clinics, his poor environmental record, even his economic fumbling were trotted out on social media.

If this is true, @dnc & @JoeBiden, this is a betrayal of everyone who has been working to ensure access to abortion has been protected. Kasich cos played a moderate while destroying abortion in Ohio. He led the charge to shutter clinics and pass an unconstitutional ban. https://t.co/dIHuoV4EA7 — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) July 20, 2020

You forgot science denying & economy tankingHe'll use this as his 2024 campaign add for President & The Lincoln Project et al will re-brand Trumpers — Catherine (@Cat_MarqueeLV) July 20, 2020

Several pointed to Democrats' pearl-clutching over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance on podcaster Joe Rogan's show, claiming Kasich's "problematic" views made Rogan's look mild.

john kasich tried to obliterate public-sector unions in ohio, attacked reproductive rights, slashed education funding and championed fracking yet here he is getting a dnc slot anyway at least he's not joe rogan amirite — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 20, 2020

Hey look. the same Democratic Party that had a complete meltdown regarding Joe Rogan endorsing Bernie is allowing John Kasich, an extreme homophobe, to speak at their convention I hate these people so much — Nancy Pelosi is a Margaret Thatcher Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) July 20, 2020

However, the more opportunistic among the party faithful insisted bipartisan outreach – no matter how noxious – could oust the Bad Orange Man. Hey, if you're already compromising your principles to vote for Biden, what's a little more compromise?

If you're complaining because Republican John Kasich is going to endorse Joe Biden at the DNC, then you don't truly care if Joe Biden beats Donald Trump.Of course your political ideologies aren't going to align wit Kasich's. He's a Republican.He can help rid America of Trump! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 20, 2020

Never-Trump Republicans like Iraq War backer Bill Kristol were over the moon about the arrangement, encouraging their ideological compatriots to climb aboard the bandwagon.

