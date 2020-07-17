‘Sickening, if true’: Ex-NY police chief says 27 cops reportedly assigned to protect BLM mural as violent crime soars

As New York grapples with a wave of deadly shootings and violent lawlessness, Mayor Bill de Blasio has reportedly devoted three shifts of nine police officers to protecting the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower.

Bernard Kerik, who was police commissioner of New York under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said he heard Thursday that de Blasio has one sergeant and eight other officers assigned to guarding the Fifth Avenue mural during each of three daily shifts. “Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING,” Kerik tweeted.

Just heard that @NYCMayor has 1 & 8 securing the #BlackMindsMatter mural at Trump Tower. That’s one sergeant and eight cops, x 3 tours a day! Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 16, 2020

Black conservative Derrick Gibson, who is running for governor of New York, appeared to confirm Kerik’s report, tweeting that he “was just there and spoke to the cops,” who, he claimed, were “not happy” about “getting paid to baby sit paint.”

It’s true. I was just there and spoke to the cops, they say they are getting paid to baby sit paint, and not happy about it.@BernardKerik — Derrick Gibson Gov. 4 NY. (@Gibson4NYS) July 17, 2020

Kerik is a frequent commentator on policing issues and retains ties to New York law enforcement circles. De Blasio and his wife helped paint the mural on July 9, and after a vandal splashed red paint on the mural on Monday, the mayor responded by saying, “The Black Lives Matter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone.”

The notion that the city would devote heavy resources to defending the BLM mural after cutting next year’s police budget by $1 billion amid a crime wave struck a nerve with de Blasio’s critics.

“He is spending his reduced police budget on guarding his arts and craft project instead of New York lives,” Houston lawyer Howard Steele tweeted.

He is spending his reduced police budget on guarding his arts and crafts project instead of New York lives. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) July 16, 2020

Some pointed to the irony in having scores of police officers protect a mural in support of a movement that has backed calls to defund police.

Cops protecting a mural for a movement that hates cops. Wow the irony. And BLM wants to defund and abolish police, but it’s ok for police to protect THEIR mural?? This world has gone mad. — Alpuh Cheeno (Top 1%} (@Prospect_217) July 17, 2020

The very one who's calling to defund police wants them now to guard a mural. 😏 — V.Johns (TJ) (@Indy827) July 16, 2020

New York has been plagued by a surge in shootings and other violence since anti-racism protests sprang up across the US following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. On Monday alone, 18 people were shot in 14 separate incidents. On Wednesday, department chief Terence Monahan and six other New York police officers were injured in clashes with protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge.

