Disguised gunman shoots husband and son of federal judge investigating Deutsche Bank-Jeffrey Epstein case

A gunman dressed as a delivery driver has killed the son of federal Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey and left her husband critically injured. The judge presides over an ongoing case involving Jeffrey Epstein.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning at the home of Judge Salas in North Brunswick township in New Jersey. The gunman dressed as a Federal Express delivery driver to get in, according to media reports. The suspect remains at large, the FBI said on Twitter.

The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020

Daniel Anderl, 20, a freshman student at the Catholic University in Washington DC, was killed by the shooter with a bullet to the heart.

Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney and former assistant Essex County prosecutor, was taken to the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick with multiple gunshot wounds. He underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.

Salas was unharmed in the shooting, which happened while she was in the basement of the house. It was not immediately clear whether the gunman targeted anyone specifically when invading the home of the victims.

The incident happened shortly after Salas took the case brought by Deutsche Bank investors, who have accused bank management of failing to vet problematic customers like convicted child molester and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this month, the bank agreed to pay $150 million over the same misdeeds to settle with New York regulators.

As a federal judge, Salas dealt with several other high-profile cases of corruption and financial crimes, including the case involving reality TV personality Teresa Giudice and her husband Giuseppe. In 2014, Salas sentenced them to prison for bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.

Before being nominated for federal judge by President Barack Obama in 2010, Salas served as an assistant public defender and a US Magistrate Judge in New Jersey. She is the daughter of a Mexican-Jewish father and a Cuban-Catholic mother. She was the first Latina to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey.

BREAKING: Gunman dressed as FedEx deliveryman shoots husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas at their New Jersey home, killing the son.This is the same judge that received the Deutsche Bank case involving Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/EfxvoVUaz2 — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 20, 2020

Epstein's jail death from apparent suicide remains a subject of much speculation due to his proximity to many powerful people. The news about the shooting is likely to fan suspicions about the nature of the disgraced billionaire's fate.

