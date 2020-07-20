Protesters thrash Amazon store in Seattle, as ‘well-organized’ group attacks businesses & police precincts (VIDEOS)

Footage has shown protesters in Seattle smash windows at an Amazon Go store and cover it with graffiti. The shop was among many businesses vandalized on Sunday as an anti-ICE rally turned into riots and clashes with police.

The video, filmed by conservative activist Katie Daviscourt shows a group of people attempting to break into an Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle. Masked protesters ram the storefront with different objects and vandalize it with graffiti.

One of the rioters can be seen spray painting “Raze Amazon” on the outer wall of the building, housing the shop.

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle. This protest has turned into a riot. #SeattleProtest#AntifaDomesticTerrorists#seattleriots#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/RH8u56fCGP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

The short clip cuts off abruptly after a protester confronts Daviscourt, shouting to her to put her phone down.

Amazon was not the only store that has been damaged in the wave of violent attacks on businesses and police that swept the city shortly after an initially peaceful protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency descended into clashes with law enforcement.

Seattle police said that some three hours after the original demonstration ended, a group of people “carrying baseball bats” went on a spree of attacks, damaging businesses, a federal courthouse and two police precincts.

The group appeared to be “well-organized,” as it was engaged in “a joint effort to target specific businesses and government buildings," a police spokesperson said.

Rioters have also ransacked Starbucks, with photos on social media showing damage to yet another coffee shop.

Somebody put a burning basket in the Starbucks, some bystanders put it out, seemed to be another small fire in the trash can which seems to have died down #seattleprotest#seattleprotestspic.twitter.com/Ot10ctbVsx — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) July 20, 2020

At 3/Pine, a large window has been smashed at Victrola Coffee Roasters. Other windows are spray painted and we’re hearing reports of more damage further south on Pine #KOMONewspic.twitter.com/JPP2WaxP6c — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) July 19, 2020

After taking their anger out at private property, the protesters continued marching towards the West Precinct, where they lit fireworks and threw them at officers “from a very close range,” the police spokesperson said, noting that the type of projectiles with which activists attacked police could be lethal.

The devices that they threw can blind, maim and kill people when thrown from this short of a distance

The altercation resulted in 12 officers being injured, including one who had to be hospitalized after suffering a wound to his neck, she said.

This video just sent to me shows protesters at the West Precinct. Fireworks are heard at first and then a few seconds later, it appears that some type of crowd control devices are used by @SeattlePD. At the end, you can see officers moving in on someone #KOMONewspic.twitter.com/2rpI21zPpZ — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) July 19, 2020

While police used crowd-control munitions such as glass balls and pepper spray in a bid to deter protesters from further violence, the rioters did not stop at that and headed to the East Precinct which they tried to set up on fire by throwing an object resembling a firecracker inside.

WATCH: Anti-cop Seattle criminals break the windows of the East Precinct, then throw an incendiary device into the lobby. No one was hurt as the device quickly burns out. pic.twitter.com/V0lXwsT1sq — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 20, 2020

The blaze was promptly extinguished, resulting in no injuries to personnel.

Officers clean up glass at the East Precinct. pic.twitter.com/8Af3fcmvt5 — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) July 20, 2020

In the wake of the incidents, two people have been arrested so far, one for theft or attempted theft and another one for assault.

