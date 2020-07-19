12 people injured, incl two in critical condition, after shooting in Illinois city Peoria – local media

Police in Peoria, Illinois have launched a manhunt after gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people at the city’s riverfront. Two of the victims are reportedly in serious condition after being shot in the neck.

Scores of people were gathered by the waterfront when gunfire broke out at around 4:45am, Peoria Police Officer Amy Dotson told Peoria Public Radio.

Twelve people in all were shot, including the two with serious neck wounds.

The other victims were also transported to hospital, though none of their injuries are considered life-threatening, Dotson added.

No suspects were apprehended and a police investigation is ongoing.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW