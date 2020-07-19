 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 people injured, incl two in critical condition, after shooting in Illinois city Peoria – local media
HomeUSA News

12 people injured, incl two in critical condition, after shooting in Illinois city Peoria – local media

19 Jul, 2020 13:01
Get short URL
12 people injured, incl two in critical condition, after shooting in Illinois city Peoria – local media
Police in Peoria, Illinois have launched a manhunt after gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people at the city’s riverfront. Two of the victims are reportedly in serious condition after being shot in the neck.

Scores of people were gathered by the waterfront when gunfire broke out at around 4:45am, Peoria Police Officer Amy Dotson told Peoria Public Radio.

Twelve people in all were shot, including the two with serious neck wounds.

The other victims were also transported to hospital, though none of their injuries are considered life-threatening, Dotson added.

No suspects were apprehended and a police investigation is ongoing.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies