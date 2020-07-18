 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump says ‘seldom seen niece’ Mary Trump ‘violated NDA’ & ‘broke the law’ in 1st comment about her tell-all book

18 Jul, 2020 03:00
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Carlo Allegri;  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump has taken aim at his niece, Mary, soon after the publication of her highly critical book, insisting she made deceptive claims – and even ran afoul of privacy law – in his first time addressing the memoir.

Trump launched the broadside from his perch on Twitter on Friday evening, dubbing his kin “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA.”

She also broke the Law by giving out my Tax Returns. She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come!

Mary has made waves with a string of allegations against the president both before and after the publication of her memoir – which sold a staggering 950,000 copies in less than 24 hours on its first day on shelves earlier this week. Most recently, she appeared with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to charge that she had personally heard her uncle use racist language, specifically the “n-word” and “anti-Semitic slurs,” though offered no other details about her alleged recollections. The claim was plastered across corporate media headlines far and wide, though did draw skepticism from critics, some asking why she would have waited so long to make the revelation, given that Trump has held office for more than three years.

Among other claims, Mary’s book reportedly slates her uncle as a pathological liar suffering from an assortment of psychological disorders thanks to his upbringing, according to Politico. She has repeatedly cast him as unfit for office.

Prior to the memoir’s release, Trump said little about Mary’s allegations, largely leaving rebuttals to other administration officials. Friday marks his first direct mention of the book, whose publication the Trump family previously tried to block.

The president’s Twitter tirade also took aim at John Bolton, the supremely hawkish former national security advisor who left the administration in disgrace after a falling out with the president. Bolton – a “lowlife dummy” and “war mongering fool,” in Trump’s words – sought to cash in on his own memoir exposé published last month, running into brief legal issues from the Department of Justice before ultimately being given the green light to sell copies.

