‘I don’t think they’re even trying anymore’: Arizona state rep. makes waves after casting vote from BOAT

18 Jul, 2020 00:27
(L) Democratic Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton; (R) File photo. ©  Reuters / Victor Ruiz Garcia;  Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino
A Democratic state representative from Arizona found himself on the stern-end of mockery after he was seen casting a remote vote while apparently on a boating trip, drawing as much laughter as he did criticism.

The freshman rep, Greg Stanton, appeared in a live video feed during a vote in the Arizona state house on Friday. When his turn came to vote, it became apparent the congressman was not on land, with a fellow lawmaker heard asking “is Stanton rowing a boat?” as others struggled to contain their giggles.

While Stanton’s nautical vote triggered some cackles in Twitter’s peanut gallery – including some exquisitely bad puns – a number of netizens were up in arms about the incident, arguing that some politicians are literally ‘phoning it in’ on the taxpayer dime.

Though voting rules have been shifted in many areas amid the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing lawmakers more freedom to cast votes remotely in order to maintain social distancing, US Congressman Thomas Massie – a libertarian-leaning Republican from Kentucky – was indignant, saying he must be a “sucker for actually showing up to work in Congress this week.” Others joined the pile-on, with one commenter asking whether lawmakers are “even trying anymore.”

