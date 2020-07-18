‘I don’t think they’re even trying anymore’: Arizona state rep. makes waves after casting vote from BOAT

A Democratic state representative from Arizona found himself on the stern-end of mockery after he was seen casting a remote vote while apparently on a boating trip, drawing as much laughter as he did criticism.

The freshman rep, Greg Stanton, appeared in a live video feed during a vote in the Arizona state house on Friday. When his turn came to vote, it became apparent the congressman was not on land, with a fellow lawmaker heard asking “is Stanton rowing a boat?” as others struggled to contain their giggles.

incredible day for boaters, as Rep. Greg Stanton (Dem of AZ) powerfully casts his committee vote from what appears to be a boat https://t.co/WYQ7rHbwGX — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) July 17, 2020

While Stanton’s nautical vote triggered some cackles in Twitter’s peanut gallery – including some exquisitely bad puns – a number of netizens were up in arms about the incident, arguing that some politicians are literally ‘phoning it in’ on the taxpayer dime.

I’m canceling you from politics, no more politics for Gerson. — Emily K. Becker (@emilykbecker) July 17, 2020

Congressman Gregory Stanton, DEM from Arizona, is voting from a boat. I guess this will be the new normal? What’s next, doing it from the bathroom! I do enjoy Congressman @RepThomasMassie reaction to his vote. https://t.co/9ywntHuuDZ — Matthew Del Carlo (@MatthewDelCarlo) July 17, 2020

Representative Greg Stanton (D-AZ) cast a floor voted from his boat while on the lake. His *base* salary is $174,000 per year. Meanwhile, millions of people are unemployed because his party is playing political games with covid-19. pic.twitter.com/fKnk067I1j — Colorado Patriot 🇺🇸 (@redco2012) July 17, 2020

Though voting rules have been shifted in many areas amid the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing lawmakers more freedom to cast votes remotely in order to maintain social distancing, US Congressman Thomas Massie – a libertarian-leaning Republican from Kentucky – was indignant, saying he must be a “sucker for actually showing up to work in Congress this week.” Others joined the pile-on, with one commenter asking whether lawmakers are “even trying anymore.”

I guess I’m a sucker for actually showing up to work in Congress this week. #mustseetv@TransportGOPhttps://t.co/XKNn72CVQV — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 17, 2020

I don't think they're even trying anymore. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) July 17, 2020

They aren’t. As long as they keep collecting that $174K, plus their lobbying bonuses, they would prefer to spend the summer on a boat. Hell, so would I, but I actually have to work at my government job.... — Jill West (@JillJillwest1) July 17, 2020

