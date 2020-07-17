 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MASSIVE outage hits Cloudflare, sends Discord & other service-powered sites DOWN - reports

17 Jul, 2020 21:48
© Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images
A major outage has reportedly struck Cloudflare, a website-security company that caters to an array of websites, shutting down a large chunk of the Internet, including popular chat service Discord.

Users of Discord, Riot Games, Patreon, Gitlab and various others websites have reported problems with accessing the platforms after Cloudflare, the US-based company, that offers DDos [denial-of-service attacks] protection to its customers, reportedly came under a major cyber attack itself.

In a statement released shortly after disgruntled users started flocking to Twitter, which itself is still reeling from a major security breach, Cloudflare has confirmed that it has been having an “issue.”

"The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

It’s unclear what caused Cloudflare to malfunction. However, the incident has immediately triggered speculations of a possible cyber attack or a major internal failure.

About an hour after the first reports about the sweeping outage came about, Discord reported that it was getting back online.

"Users are beginning to be able to connect, and the upstream internet issues appear to be recovering.”

Downdector, a website that tracks outage of online services and sites, has also been affected by the blackout, leaving concerned netizens, that rushed to the site to confirm the reports, in the dark.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

