MASSIVE outage hits Cloudflare, sends Discord & other service-powered sites DOWN - reports

A major outage has reportedly struck Cloudflare, a website-security company that caters to an array of websites, shutting down a large chunk of the Internet, including popular chat service Discord.

Users of Discord, Riot Games, Patreon, Gitlab and various others websites have reported problems with accessing the platforms after Cloudflare, the US-based company, that offers DDos [denial-of-service attacks] protection to its customers, reportedly came under a major cyber attack itself.

In a statement released shortly after disgruntled users started flocking to Twitter, which itself is still reeling from a major security breach, Cloudflare has confirmed that it has been having an “issue.”

"The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

Cloudflare is down right now! This is causing an outage on several websites including- Discord- Downdetector- Riot- Gitlab- Patreon- Authy- Medium- Digital Oceanand many others! — GhostfromTexas (@GhostfromTexas) July 17, 2020

It’s unclear what caused Cloudflare to malfunction. However, the incident has immediately triggered speculations of a possible cyber attack or a major internal failure.

Already excited for the write-up from @Cloudflare. Looks like this was a big thing, and hopefully not a cyber attack. Finding a fix this quickly is an extraordinary feat of software engineering. pic.twitter.com/btpIZS6OBD — Chris Goldapp (@ChrisGoldapp) July 17, 2020

Yo guys you can relax, this is just Cloudflare being down, other services just use them. Almost definitely not a cyber attack, probably human error. No need to panic lol — Flicker ✡️💙 (@vexovex) July 17, 2020

About an hour after the first reports about the sweeping outage came about, Discord reported that it was getting back online.

"Users are beginning to be able to connect, and the upstream internet issues appear to be recovering.”

Downdector, a website that tracks outage of online services and sites, has also been affected by the blackout, leaving concerned netizens, that rushed to the site to confirm the reports, in the dark.

That moment when even Downdetector is down so you can't check if a site is down. pic.twitter.com/HAhQ5T8RE5 — Zack The Great (@Zack_TheGreat) July 17, 2020

