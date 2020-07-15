Nation of Islam posts Farrakhan’s call for Jews to ditch the Talmud & be saved amid Nick Cannon antisemitism debacle

The Nation of Islam posted a call from leader Louis Farrakhan to the “Jewish community” telling them to “turn away from the Talmud” to be spared by God - hours after Farrakhan fan Nick Cannon was fired over his own "antisemitism."

The black Muslim minister ordered “members of the Jewish community” to “turn away from the Talmud and embrace the Torah and stop doing evil to those whom you believe are less than yourself and justifying it by the Talmud.” The clip was posted by the Nation of Islam to Twitter on Wednesday.

"To the members of the Jewish Community: You must turn away from the Talmud and embrace the Torah and stop doing evil to those whom you believe are less than yourself and justifying it by the Talmud."~Minister @LouisFarrakhan (7/4/2020)https://t.co/zcOrDDSOAM#Farrakhanpic.twitter.com/QsFMydtX56 — The Nation of Islam (@OfficialNOI) July 15, 2020

If you will forsake the Talmud, God will give you more time. But if in your mind you feel that you are able to harm me or kill me…I can guarantee your destruction.

Accusing Jews of “making [the Talmud] greater than God’s word,” Farrakhan nevertheless insisted he harbored no hate for them. “They tell lies to make you think I am a bigot or antisemite, so you won’t listen to what I’m saying,” he explained elsewhere in the speech, adding that “so far they’ve been pretty successful.”

Farrakhan covered topics ranging from the founding of the Nation of Islam to the coronavirus to police brutality during the three-hour address, given on July 4 in honor of the sect’s 90th anniversary in the US. He also claimed Jews had poisoned him with “radiated seed,” seeking to destroy him because he represents the “uncovering of their wickedness.” The speech was intended to air on Fox Soul TV, but an organized complaint campaign convinced the company to cancel the broadcast.

Also on rt.com Nick Cannon demands apology after being fired by ViacomCBS over ‘hateful speech’ & ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theories’

Perhaps smelling weakness, many on social media ramped up their calls for Farrakhan to be canceled altogether. The polarizing religious leader already has the distinction of being the only non-conservative in the initial group of celebrities declared “dangerous individuals” by Facebook in 2018, and the Anti-Defamation League complained on Wednesday that he was “the most popular antisemite in America.”

Antisemitism has stained the speeches and statements of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan for decades. This past July 4th was no different, as Farrakhan referred to Jews collectively as “Satan” and the “enemy of God." More from our experts: https://t.co/PPkbmKjefB — ADL (@ADL) July 15, 2020

Entertainer Nick Cannon brought up Farrakhan during the podcast that got him fired from ViacomCBS after over 20 years with the company, some noted, wondering why Farrakhan couldn’t be canceled as well. Cannon spouted a good deal more anti-white bigotry than antisemitic comments, but Farrakhan has done his fair share of calling out “white devils” too.

Louis Farrakhan and Nick Cannon are both racist scumbags.pic.twitter.com/eTMvKdjwX8 — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) July 15, 2020

Jews. We come in all colors and such, as many as the colors in Yosef's tallit. IF, and this is my opinion, you keep #Torah, you are Jewish; ultimately #Yisrael. Nick Cannon and Farrakhan, you are cancelled. #AmYisraelChai — Giacomo K. Proud member of Black Voices for Trump (@giacoknox) July 15, 2020

Some rolled their eyes at Farrakhan and his followers’ belief that Jews control “the media or the world,” pointing out that if that was the case, Farrakhan wouldn’t be living in it, even as others pointed out that antisemitism seemed to carry a much harsher sentence than anti-white bigotry.

Dear:David DukeNick CannonDeSean JacksonLouis FarrakhanIce CubeLaura InbredSeb GorkaTucKKKer Carlson"The Jews" don't control the media or the world. If we did, we'd not have to deal with bigoted online/print/televised tirades from you every effing day. Love, The Jews — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) July 15, 2020

Notice Nick Cannon could say anything he wanted about sub-human white people and that was fine. The moment he added Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism to the mix though, they quickly fired him. Why aren’t BOTH types of racist bigotry a firing offense? — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 15, 2020

However, many others jumped in to defend Farrakhan, praising his and the Nation of Islam’s work and noting Cannon is just the latest black celebrity to get canceled for speaking positively about him.

The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan has been a friend & warner of humanity despite the false accusations from his detractors. We bear witness to the beauty & works of a man who has given his life to teaching & aiding his people!#Farrakhan#MessageToTheWorld#TheCriterionpic.twitter.com/lQx0GgjUqg — Ishmael Muhammad (@minishmael) July 15, 2020

The real reason why Nick Cannon got dropped by Viacom. The enemy fears The Honorable Minister Farrakhan because of The Truth that comes from his mouth. Every black celebrity that meets The Minister becomes dangerous to the white power structure. #NickCannonpic.twitter.com/7bckNrNlHO — Bro.Sean62 (@broseanmuhammad) July 15, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!