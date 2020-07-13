Trump calls on police to 'take a stronger stand' with 'Radical Left' Democratic city governments...meaning what, exactly?

US President Donald Trump has urged police officers across the country to fight back against the “disrespect” coming from the “Radical” Democrats running major cities. What exactly he meant was open to interpretation, as usual.

“Never in history have Police been treated so badly as they are in Democrat run cities,” Trump lamented on Monday via Twitter, calling on cops to “take a stronger stand with the Radical Left politicians that are treating them so badly, and so disrespectfully!!!”

Never in history have Police been treated so badly as they are in Democrat run cities - and these cities are a mess. Police must take a stronger stand with the Radical Left politicians that are treating them so badly, and so disrespectfully!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020

Trump hasn’t exactly been quiet about his opposition to the calls to “defund the police” that have piggybacked on months of Black Lives Matter protests, denouncing the Democratic leadership of New York, Minneapolis, Seattle, and other cities that have seen rioting and crime waves accompanied by government-backed movements to reallocate resources from policing to social programs.

Supporters praised his tweet without attempting to dissect what he meant by “taking a stronger stand.”

Police in America are very literally under attack because of rhetoric coming out of the Democrat party. VOTE REPUBLICAN! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) July 13, 2020

Democratic politicians want to get rid of the police, but at the same time they don’t want to give up their extensive security details that surround them. They are total hypocrites. They don’t care about every day Americans. — RD (@real_defender) July 13, 2020

But others seized on the turn of phrase, accusing the president of inciting violence against Democratic governments.

Stronger stand?Are you inciting violence?Police brutality?Reporting this tweet. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 13, 2020

You mean the police should taser politicians or fire rubber bullets and tear gas at them?https://t.co/jgYomm4qQJ — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 13, 2020

Here's Trump again, stirring up shit. He doesn't offer constructive solutions, just a call for authoritarian measures. This is the dark view of America that Trump has been pushing for decades. We will vote him out in November.https://t.co/lSLSsbNc1A — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) July 13, 2020

While it wasn’t immediately clear which city the president had in mind with his latest social media offensive, anti-police demonstrators made headlines over the weekend in New York, burning flags and exchanging blows with participants in a “Back the Blue” pro-police rally in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood. Another incident caught on film showed a suspect being detained in the Bronx briefly grab the officer attempting to arrest him in a headlock resembling the deadly chokeholds recently outlawed in a state police reform package. A crowd is seen cheering for the man, a gang member who reportedly turned himself in a week later - only to be released without charges, pending investigation.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tepid response to both incidents has triggered renewed calls for his resignation, both from police unions and BLM protesters. While the Democrat has attempted to pander to the defund-the-police movement with superficial gestures like painting a “Black Lives Matter” mural outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and “cutting” $1 billion from the New York Police Department budget by placing school cops under the supervision of the Department of Education, the moves failed to win over protesters and have only succeeded in raising the NYPD’s ire.

Also on rt.com The right time to defund cops? NYC gun crime hitting new heights as city culls police budget by $1bn

Trump might have also been thinking of Minneapolis, whose City Council voted in June to abolish its police department even as shootings soared 47 percent over the previous year. At least three council members apparently lacked the courage of their convictions, however, hiring private security at a hefty cost to the taxpayer.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!