 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Black and blue: BLM and NYPD supporters duke it out on NYC streets for 2nd night in a row (VIDEOS)

13 Jul, 2020 09:34
Get short URL
At least two protesters were arrested and two NYPD officers injured as pro-cop demonstrators and Black Lives Matters supporters faced off in street clashes for the second day in a row.

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with members of a pro-NYPD rally held in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn at approximately 5:30pm local time Sunday. 

The BLM counter protest began a mile away on 86th Street but it wasn’t long before the two sides came to blows for the second day in a row as eyewitness footage from the scene shows. 

One Blue Lives Matter protester was reportedly detained after striking and shoving a woman to the ground. Disturbing eyewitness video caught some of the violence, with the uploader claiming the woman was “almost knocked out.”

Black Lives Matter supporters were then seen blocking an NYPD van as it attempted to extract the suspect from the scene. Several counter protesters reportedly burned a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt, hat and sign as well as an American flag, while at least one police officer was struck in the face with an egg.

Bonfires were lit on the streets as the Sun went down but protests continued beyond 9pm. 

Councilman Justin Brannan said he was “disturbed” by the violence and would be meeting with the local police precinct on Monday. 

“The blame falls squarely at the feet of the elected officials and leaders who refused to take responsibility for the vitriol and hatred displayed at yesterday’s protest,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Councilman Chaim Deutsch said he was “disgusted” that American flags were being burned at anti-police demonstrations. 

“If you hate America enough to burn our flag, feel free to leave,” he said.

There were multiple, sporadic outbreaks of violence across New York City at the weekend, with video purporting to show an NYPD officer placed in a headlock as bystanders cheered.

Also on rt.com NYC mayor calls for unity after viral VIDEO shows man putting Bronx cop in headlock – as crowd cheers

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies