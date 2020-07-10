New evidence shows the FBI knew General Flynn was not ‘agent of Russia’ but prosecuted him anyway

President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn was “not acting as an agent of Russia” by the FBI’s own determination, yet the Mueller probe was based on that claim and his legal odyssey still continues.

New evidence provided by the Justice Department to Flynn’s legal team this week, and made public on Friday as part of a court filing, shows that the FBI determined Flynn wasn’t a Russian agent, and believed he did not deliberately lie to agents during his January 2017 interview.

A handwritten document shows the officials believed there were no reasonable grounds for prosecution under the Logan Act, an arcane old law prohibiting US citizens from engaging in foreign policy.

Comey’s FBI:-Believed Michael Flynn was telling the truth. -Knew Flynn wasn’t a Russian agent. But went after Flynn with a bogus perjury charge. Wow. https://t.co/aU4JnNOdqn — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 10, 2020

After the Washington Post published fragments of leaked information from the FBI suggesting the opposite, however, Flynn was forced to resign in February 2017, and later that year faced perjury charges from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into 'Russian collusion' by the Trump campaign.

What makes these revelations particularly egregious is the fact that the scope memo for Mueller’s probe, written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 and kept classified for years, cited the Logan Act as one of the predicates for going after Flynn.

Corrupt motives:Comparing the Flynn evidence to the 8/2017 Mueller scope memo.Comey: Flynn/Kislyak calls "appear legit"Dep. AG Toscas: "No reasonable pros to Logan Act."2/17 FBI memo: clears Flynn of Logan Act.Scope memo: pursue criminal investigation of Logan Act. pic.twitter.com/enIchA75fP — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 10, 2020

The fourteen pages of additional evidence provided by the government on July 7 demonstrate Flynn’s innocence, the “absence of any crime,” as well as “government misconduct” in investigating Flynn and “prosecutorial misconduct in the suppression of evidence favorable to the defense,” his legal team said in a statement.

Flynn initially pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI, but later changed legal counsel and claimed prosecutorial misconduct. A steady drip of evidence from the DOJ ever since has revealed the plot to catch him in a perjury trap, the role of disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok in keeping the case improperly open, and that Flynn did nothing wrong in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak – among other things.

Also on rt.com ‘Russiagate’ case against ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn effectively OVER, as DC appeals court orders to close it

Despite the overwhelming evidence against the prosecutors, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan has refused to approve the DOJ motion to drop the case. Instead, he appointed a retired judge who had just denounced the DOJ in the Washington Post to help him challenge it as amicus curiae.

Flynn’s lawyers took their case to the appeals court, which ruled on June 24 that Sullivan had to dismiss the charges. He refused, asking for a full-bench (en banc) review, with Flynn and the government now given ten days to respond.

#FLYNN NOW: Court of Appeals gives parties 10 days to argue for/or against full panel hearing. Then, Court of Appeals will decide whether to hear “en banc” or reject Judge Sullivan request. Pending outcome, June 24 Court of Appeals order to dismiss Flynn suspended. @RobLegarepic.twitter.com/peuJdcKyRO — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 10, 2020

The entire process is without precedent in Washington, but is hardly surprising given the political implications of the trial. Mueller’s probe was supposed to get Trump impeached and invalidate the 2016 presidential election, and though it failed the mainstream media and Democrats continue to insist on ‘Russiagate collusion.’ As the new documents show, all of it rests on the prosecution of Flynn, and falls apart entirely if he walks.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!