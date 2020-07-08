 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘God made you impotent for a reason’: Viagra rises to top Twitter trend after SCOTUS ruling on birth control healthcare mandate

8 Jul, 2020 21:25
FILE PHOTO © AFP / Jason Redmond
If pregnancy is God’s will, so is erectile dysfunction, argued critics of the new US Supreme Court ruling that allowed employers to exclude birth control from health insurance plans on religious or moral grounds.

On Wednesday, the court upheld a Trump administration rule which allows employers to opt out of an Obamacare mandate to cover birth control in their insurance plans. Amid an impassioned social media outpouring from both supporters and detractors, came a flood of comments pointing out that erectile dysfunction drug Viagra will still be covered. 

Many critics  seized on that to argue that SCOTUS favored religious objections to women’s reproductive freedom, but not men’s. 

“If pregnancy is God's will, so is limp d*ck,” one critic of the court ruling tweeted. Another called it an “ultimate d*ck move” by the court.

“God made you impotent for a reason,”tweeted one comedienne, while another argued that Viagra “is against God’s plan for men.”

Religious and conservative commentators argued that the liberals were comparing apples and oranges. Podcaster Michael Knowles, for example, pointed out that Viagra and birth control pills “are not comparable drugs.” 

Critics would have none of it, pointing out that birth control drugs are “often used by women for medical treatment and not just contraception,” much like Viagra is used to treat high blood pressure.

The Supreme Court just can’t seem to catch a break. Liberals loved it last month, when it expanded the definition of “sex” to include sexual orientation and transgenderism under non-discrimination statutes, and blocked the administration’s attempt to revoke Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants. President Trump subsequently vowed to make a list of more accommodating conservative nominees to put on the bench when the time comes.

