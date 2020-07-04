 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Antifa members brawl and erect barricades in downtown Portland on Independence Day

4 Jul, 2020 12:58
A police officer runs among tear gas during a protest in Portland, Oregon. June 2020. © Twitter / @GRAVEMORGAN / Reuters
Activists were filmed fist-fighting and erecting barricades across the streets in central Portland, Oregon. They’d attacked the city’s courthouse and clashed with US marshals the previous night.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared clips of protesters, whom he identified as local Antifa members, picking up fence sections and roadblocks and using them to erect barricades. 

Another clip showed protesters engaging in a brawl.

Protesters gathered downtown, starting small fires and burning US flags.

An anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protest descended into clashes with police on Thursday night. Rioters threw rocks, bottles, and fireworks at the officers. They also attacked a federal courthouse and started a small fire inside, before being dispersed by US marshals defending the building. Around 10 people were arrested during the riots. 

Last month, the activists set up a so-called “autonomous zone” known as CHAZ/CHOP in downtown Seattle, Washington. The enclave was cleared by police on July 1, after a string of shootings resulting in two murders rocked the area.

A wave of protests has been sweeping major American cities ever since the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May. Peaceful rallies and marches were often followed by fierce rioting and looting.

