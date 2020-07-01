 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
F-16 fighter jet crashes while flying ‘routine training mission’ at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina (VIDEO)

1 Jul, 2020 06:43
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Lcpl. Carlos Jimenez
A single-seater combat aircraft hit the ground and caught fire during a training flight at Shaw Air Force Base, the military installation confirmed. The pilot reportedly survived and was rushed to the hospital.

The F-16 belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing crashed at approximately 11:30pm local time on Wednesday, according to a brief statement the base posted on Facebook. It said the cause of the crash, which happened during a "routine training mission," is not yet known.

Local media reported that the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition is still unknown.

Video that surfaced online shows what appears to be a crash site. Firefighters are seen putting out a fire.

Shaw Air Force Base, located outside Sumter, South Carolina, houses three squadrons of F-16CMs. The 20th Fighter Wing specializes in the suppression of enemy air defenses, air interdiction, and combat search-and-rescue operations.

This recent incident comes after a series of crashes involving US Air Force jets in recent weeks. Earlier in May, an F-35A and F-22A were lost during the same “training missions” in Florida; in both cases, the pilots managed to eject to safety.

Also on rt.com F-22 Raptor CRASHES in Florida, pilot in stable condition

