 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Those in glass houses… cancel culture implodes as Jemele Hill & Barstool Sports trade jibes

29 Jun, 2020 20:21
Get short URL
Those in glass houses… cancel culture implodes as Jemele Hill & Barstool Sports trade jibes
FILE PHOTO Daniel Boczarski / © AFP
Broadcaster Jemele Hill has found herself in hot water after a tweet resurfaced in which she used the word “tranny.” Her would-be cancellation was sparked by Barstool Sports hosts, whom she had attacked for alleged racism.

In a now-deleted 2009 tweet, Hill referred to someone as “Manny the Tranny.” The post was unearthed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy after Hill shared a video of him speculating on footballer Colin Kaepernick’s possible “Muslim terrorist” ideology.

Hill was quick to apologize for the decade-old post, saying that the tweet “was wholly ignorant, dumb, and offensive.” 

“I kept the tweet up because I welcomed the opportunity to apologize and to show growth,” she posted – right before deleting said tweet.

In an apparent bid to turn cancel culture to their advantage, Barstool fans quickly pushed out the Twitter hashtag #CancelJemeleHill to try and draw the ire of social justice warriors in branding her a transphobe.

The cancel culture feud was pushed up a notch at this point, though, as some users sought to tell the larger ‘community’ that the hashtag was being promoted mostly by “males that are bothered” by Hill, and those who used the hashtag were soon mocked online.

Portnoy, meanwhile, responded to the furore in a short video saying that the “no-fun-club cancel culture” coming after a comedy show and combing through everything they’ve ever said and done in an effort to find something that would now be considered offensive “is not the best use of time.” 

The Hill incident is just the latest in a long line of online furores Barstool Sports has been involved in, to the point that there's a separate Wikipedia entry listing the chief ones to date on the sports blog’s page. From copyright issues to ‘me too’ allegations against him in 2019, Portnoy has even been in a Twitter spat with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over union rights.

Also on rt.com ‘Debate me!’ Ocasio-Cortez wades into Barstool Sports feud with unions

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies