Trump deletes tweet showing supporter yell ‘WHITE POWER,’ claims he didn’t hear it

After provoking a furious response from both the left and the right, President Donald Trump has deleted a tweet in which he shared a video showing a supporter yell “white power” while arguing with protesters.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” the president tweeted on Sunday morning. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

The video showed supporters of the president riding golf carts with pro-Trump signs at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and arguing with counter-protesters. A barrage of insults are exchanged, and a man in one of the decked-out pro-Trump golf carts can be heard yelling “white power,” a phrase commonly used by white supremacists.

The White House is now claiming the president did not hear the racist shouting before posting the clip.

“President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters,” spokesman Judd Deere said.

The president’s tweet drew the ire of both conservatives and liberals. Republican Senator Tim Scott branded the video “indefensible” in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, and called on Trump to delete the tweet not long before he actually did so.

Republican Senator Tim Scott calls for Trump to delete video he shared that shows a supporter chanting “white power.” pic.twitter.com/HTcYKjf6xv — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 28, 2020

Liberal critics meanwhile used the video to back up accusations that the president is racist.

Trump retweeted this video of his supporters in The Villages yelling "white power!"He's upgraded his dog whistle to an air raid siren. pic.twitter.com/zyKJOkt9By — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 28, 2020

Trump decided to retweet a video of a supporter in the Villages shouting "White power!" Guarantee you some still won't call him racist and will make excuses. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 28, 2020

