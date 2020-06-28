 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Disgusting & sick!’ YouTuber Shane Dawson gets cancelled for ‘masturbation joke’ with poster of Will Smith’s 11yo daughter

28 Jun, 2020 02:28
©  YouTube / Shane Dawson
Just hours after addressing his past blackface and racial slur sins, YouTuber Shane Dawson has found himself in a deeper trouble after a video went viral showing him pretending to masturbate to a old poster of 11yo Willow Smith.

The scandalous video shows Dawson, a YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers, standing in front of an old Disney poster of young Willow, huffing and puffing, apparently pretending to masturbate while saying ‘Whip your hair back and forth’, in reference to the girl’s song.

It was not immediately clear when exactly the video was recorded or who undug and shared it, but the clip triggered an immense scandal online, propelling Dawson into the top Twitter trends and prompting shocked response from the members of Smith family.

“Shane Dawson I am disgusted by you. You sexualizing an 11 year old girl who happens to be my sister!!!!!!,” her outraged older brother Jaden tweeted in all caps.

Their mother Jada Pinkett Smith said only: “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

The YouTuber has yet to respond to the fresh scandal that comes less than a day after he addressed his previous controversies in an apology video that many found unconvincing and insincere.

Earlier this week, another YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers, has rushed to self-cancel – announcing a possibly permanent hiatus from her channel – after facing accusations of “racism” due to her content from years ago. In her case, however, many considered an apology to be much more 'sincere' while the 'sins' were immeasurably less grave.

