 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

George Kirby bill? Nancy Pelosi FORGETS George Floyd’s name while lauding police reform bill named after him

26 Jun, 2020 18:39
Get short URL
George Kirby bill? Nancy Pelosi FORGETS George Floyd’s name while lauding police reform bill named after him
Nancy Pelosi during the June 26 press conference. Brendan Smialowski / © AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was “very proud” to honor the name of “George Kirby” while referring to a House police reform bill named after George Floyd.

Pelosi was answering a journalist’s question about the House police reform bill during a Friday press conference. In her response, Pelosi reminisced about meeting Floyd’s brother at the time he was speaking before the House.  

Pelosi recalled Philonise Floyd asking her if he could tell his niece, George’s six-year-old daughter, that his name would “always be remembered” because the bill would be named in his memory.

The House speaker said she would recommend naming the legislation after Floyd, but only if his brother felt it was “worthy” of his name. It was at his point that Pelosi referred to the late Floyd as “George Kirby.”

George Kirby was in fact a prominent African American comedian and actor who died of Parkinson's Disease in 1995. The slip-up prompted a quick-acting netizen to sneakily add the (fake) news that a US police reform bill would be named after the late comedian to his Wikipedia page on Friday. 

George Floyd’s name has become synonymous with movements against racial injustice and police brutality around the world since footage of his death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer went viral in May. 

Also on rt.com Why are police across the US piling on the cartoonish violence & racist rhetoric when they know they’re being watched?

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies