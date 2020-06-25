Democrats seethe as Trump calls them ‘more unreasonable’ than North Korea, China or Russia

US President Donald Trump paid the opposition Democrats a backhanded compliment, saying in a speech that they were tougher to deal with and “far more unreasonable” than the governments of North Korea, China or Russia.

The Democrats in the USA are much tougher to deal with than any of these people that we deal with. They're far more unreasonable. And actually, they're a little crazy.

Trump made a comment as part of an anecdote during an address at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin on Friday, prompting the DNC war room to accuse him of having “no idea what it means to be president” and daring to compare them to “murderous authoritarians” in Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow.

Trump, who still has no idea what it means to be president, just said that Democrats are "far more unreasonable" than murderous authoritarians from North Korea, China and Russia.WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Xi2dBNuvAX — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 25, 2020

Aside from being insulting to China, North Korea and Russia – on which they are far more hawkish than Trump, if not most Republicans – the DNC reaction seemed to gloss over the fact that the party has been a no-holds-barred literal Resistance to Trump since before he took office.

Trump accuses Democrats of being more unreasonable than dictators in North Korea, Russia, and China. This charge is so blatantly unAmerican that any other president saying it would have been blasted by politicians on both sides. Republicans will remain silent. History will not. https://t.co/JEi0nYTcdz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 25, 2020

Democrats were behind the accusations of “collusion” with Russia that snowballed into the ‘Russiagate’ probe, which eventually came up empty after trampling half a dozen Trump campaign aides, starting with General Michael Flynn. After that failed, they impeached Trump in the House of Representatives over a phone call with the president of Ukraine that broke no laws or rules, only to see him acquitted in the Republican-majority Senate.

The last time the Democrats and Trump reached any kind of legislative deal was in July 2019, just before the impeachment proceedings, passing a two-year budget that would extend through 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s earlier refusal to approve any money for the construction of Trump’s border wall led to the longest federal government shutdown in US history, from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019.

