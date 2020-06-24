 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

GRAPHIC VIDEO shows man walking around Harlem with knife stuck in his HEAD after violent altercation

24 Jun, 2020 12:33
Get short URL
GRAPHIC VIDEO shows man walking around Harlem with knife stuck in his HEAD after violent altercation
© Twitter / @SBANYPD
Harrowing video shows a 36-year-old man walking around with a large kitchen knife protruding from his head after he was stabbed in Harlem, New York City, while attempting to help the victim of a mugging.

The incident reportedly took place in Harlem on Tuesday after a 34-year-old woman had her cheek slashed during a dispute with another, unidentified male. That violent altercation prompted the stabbing victim to intervene, only for his action to be rewarded with a knife-shaped crown. Video purportedly taken at the scene shows the grim, bloody aftermath of the attack.

Warning: The following video contains graphic imagery.

The two victims were taken from the scene, near 120 West 125th Street in Harlem, to a nearby hospital where they are both said to be in stable condition.  

The knife reportedly did not breach the man's skull. Police are still investigating the matter but no arrests have been made. 

“NYC politicians have lost control of the city. One day a homeless man is set on fire in Manhattan, another day a man is knifed in the head, all on the heels of 125 shootings in one month,” Ed Mullins of the Sergeants Benevolent Association said, in a tweet on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com Shocking VIDEO shows laughing man throwing huge firework at sleeping homeless person in Harlem (DISTURBING)

“Take a bow you created this, now own it,” he added, addressing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, following a massive spike in violence in the city in recent weeks.

It comes as civil unrest reaches fever pitch in many cities in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The subsequent protests and rioting have captured international media attention as authorities struggle to maintain order across the US.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies