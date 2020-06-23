 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump threatens vandals with ‘10yrs in prison’ for defacing Andrew Jackson statue, St. John’s Church amid clashes near White House

23 Jun, 2020 03:46
Police officers clash with protesters during an attempt to pull down the statue of former US President Andrew Jackson near the White House in Washington, DC, June 22, 2020. ©  Reuters / Joshua Robert
US President Donald Trump has warned of harsh consequences for anyone defacing statues or monuments in Washington, DC, saying the vandals could spend up to a decade in prison.

“Numerous people arrested in DC for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street,” Trump tweeted on Monday night, after several protests erupted in the city.

10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!

Demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Park near the White House earlier on Monday, attempting to topple the Jackson statue and vandalizing the historic St. John’s Church with graffiti. Police reinforcements were sent in to protect both locations, with videos shared online showing clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

A number of arrests were made amid the skirmishes, as was also seen in footage from the protests.

Inspired by a similar effort in Seattle, activists also tried to establish a new protester encampment – dubbed the “Black House Autonomous Zone” (BHAZ) – less than two miles away from the White House. The nascent zone’s initials were seen spray painted on the exterior of the St. John’s Church, where the DC Metro Police have set up a perimeter to prevent further vandalism.

