Black House Autonomous Zone? WATCH protesters erect barricades, try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in Washington DC

23 Jun, 2020 00:23
Protesters attach a chain to the statue of US President Andrew Jackson in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down, June 22, 2020 ©  Reuters / Tom Brenner
Protesters in the US capital have been spotted setting up another ‘autonomous zone,’ inspired by a similar project in Seattle. Just blocks away from the president’s residence, the new encampment has been dubbed the “Black House.”

Activists were seen erecting makeshift barricades in the streets of Washington, DC on Monday evening, less than two miles away from the White House, with footage showing one protester hauling a piece of plywood labeled with the words “people’s fence” in spray paint.

Taking after Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) – formerly the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) – the demonstrators have apparently christened the area the ‘Black House Autonomous Zone (BHAZ).

A group of protesters also gathered closer to the White House a few blocks away, where they attempted to tear down a statue honoring former president Andrew Jackson. 

Police reinforcements were sent into the area to stop any vandalism, after footage shared online showed that demonstrators have already attached straps to the monument in a bid to bring it down. Officers appeared to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

