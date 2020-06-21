Murders, violence on the rise in NYC as footage shows man killed washing his car, 92yo woman randomly assaulted (VIDEOS)

New York City has reported a major increase in murders and shootings. The news comes as a man was killed in the city while washing his car, and a 92-year-old woman was assaulted in a seemingly random attack.

“Earlier today, police officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a call of a male shot in front of 334 Milford Street. When they arrived, they discovered a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck,” the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted, along with video of the disturbing incident.

Earlier today, police officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a call of a male shot in front of 334 Milford Street. When they arrived, they discovered a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck. pic.twitter.com/wkkzIiAdzu — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 20, 2020

The footage shows a man wiping down the tire of his car when a passerby stops and fires a shot into the back of his neck. The man washing his car falls, and the shooter proceeds to continue his walk down the street. There is no known motive for the crime, and the killer is at large.

It’s not the only violent video coming out of the city to have received serious attention online, as a clip of a seemingly random attack on an elderly woman has also gone viral.

The clip shows a young black man passing an older woman on the street when he turns and pushes her. Her head narrowly misses a fire hydrant as she falls, and the attacker simply continues his stroll down Third Avenue.

Young man pushes over 92-year-old woman in NYC attack https://t.co/X8OtwfCxr1pic.twitter.com/XY072I6Sqe — Disrn (@DisrnNews) June 16, 2020

Rashid Brimmage, a 31-year-old sex offender, was identified by police as the man in the video and was apprehended. He has been arrested over 100 times in the past.

The crimes are part of a larger trend in New York City, which has seen an increase in the most violent crimes.

Homicides for the month of May were up by a whopping 79.1 percent from the same time last year. Shootings, meanwhile, increased over 60 percent. Auto theft and burglaries also went up.

Also on rt.com DoJ disarray: NY prosecutor Berman resigns after standoff with AG Barr as Trump tries to distance from row

Despite this, crime itself was down by over 20 percent. April also saw a decrease in crime, but an uptick in murders, burglaries, and auto theft.

Though Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says he is “concerned” by the double-digit increase in murders and other violent crime, he painted a rosy picture of police when revealing the numbers this week.

“I am proud of our police officers who have met the challenges of these trying times with remarkable fortitude and fairness,” he said. “Their continuing success in simultaneously fighting crime, reinforcing the best public health practices and facilitating peaceful protest reflects the values of the New York City Police Department and the high standards of our profession.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!