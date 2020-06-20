Trump fires Manhattan prosecutor Berman after he snubs AG Barr's order to leave – letter

The Department of Justice confrontation has taken a new twist with Attorney General William Barr now saying he asked the president to fire NY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman and he agreed to.

“I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote to Berman in a letter obtained by journalists. The development came after Berman, prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said in a tweet he has “no intention” to resign as Barr announced just that.

NOW: AG Barr says in a letter to Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman that Trump has now officially fired him, and that's that, rejecting any argument by Berman that a judicial appointment means he can't be removed.Previously: https://t.co/3Kil8GKQQvpic.twitter.com/y1fkXsAFDC — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 20, 2020

The attorney general also already announced Craig Carpenito, prosecutor for New Jersey, will be taking Berman’s place on July 3 until the Senate can confirm an official replacement. Berman, however, said he would stay in place until a new nominee is confirmed by the Senate.

Berman is known for prosecuting Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and investigating Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s current lawyers. In his statement he also vowed to continue his investigations “without delay or interruption.”

Also on rt.com ‘Friday night massacre’ fail: Barr attempts to fire lawyer investigating Trump allies, but he refuses to leave

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!