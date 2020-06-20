 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump fires Manhattan prosecutor Berman after he snubs AG Barr's order to leave – letter

20 Jun, 2020 20:15
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as Attorney General Bill Barr watches in Washington, US, on May 28, 2020. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
The Department of Justice confrontation has taken a new twist with Attorney General William Barr now saying he asked the president to fire NY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman and he agreed to.

“I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote to Berman in a letter obtained by journalists. The development came after Berman, prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said in a tweet he has “no intention” to resign as Barr announced just that.

The attorney general also already announced Craig Carpenito, prosecutor for New Jersey, will be taking Berman’s place on July 3 until the Senate can confirm an official replacement. Berman, however, said he would stay in place until a new nominee is confirmed by the Senate.
Berman is known for prosecuting Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and investigating Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s current lawyers. In his statement he also vowed to continue his investigations “without delay or interruption.”

