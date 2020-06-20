 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vote by hypocritical UN Human Rights Council on race and policing in US is ‘new low’ – Pompeo

20 Jun, 2020 14:01
FILE PHOTO: DC National Guard Military Police officers stand guard during protests against the death of George Floyd. ©REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
The US has slammed the UN Human Rights Council for holding a vote on a resolution that criticized America’s record of police brutality and racism, saying the vote demonstrated “hypocrisy” and showed why the US quit the body.

The UN rights body “has long been and remains a haven for dictators and democracies that indulge them,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement.

“If the Council were honest, it would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and to hold their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves,” he added.

The rebuke comes in response to Friday’s resolution, which denounced the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and called on the UN high commissioner on human rights to prepare a report on “systemic racism, violations of international human rights law against Africans and people of African descent by law enforcement agencies” in the US.

The US left the UNHRC two years ago almost to the day, calling it a hypocritical organization that “makes a mockery of human rights” and shows a “chronic bias against Israel.”

George Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 during an arrest by a white police officer, who pinned him to the ground and ignored his complaints that he could not breathe.

The on-camera death triggered a wave of outrage across the country, with weeks of large-scale protests in dozens of cities. The unrest and the police response sharply divided public opinion. The Trump administration advocated a heavy-handed law-and-order approach to public disturbances, which his critics branded authoritarian. Many figures in the opposition called for the defunding of police precincts across the country, and some even defended the actions of rioters and looters.

