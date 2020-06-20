 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Disgrace to our country!’ Trump scolds police, calls for arrests as actvists topple & BURN confederate statue in DC (VIDEO)

20 Jun, 2020 04:16
Protesters celebrate as fire ravages a toppled statue of Albert Pike during an event to mark Juneteenth amid protests against racial inequality, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 19, 2020. © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump has denounced Washington, DC, police for seemingly doing nothing to prevent a group of activists from bringing down a Confederate general’s statue, calling for the “immediate” arrest of the perpetrators.

Videos have emerged showing a group of protesters in the US capital dismantling a statue in honor of Confederate general Albert Pike on Friday evening. Activists made several unsuccessful attempts to tear down the monument, and even had to take a break to review their strategy before eventually knocking the statue from its pedestal – with local police making no attempt to intervene at any point in the endeavour.

After the statue came crashing down – to jubilant cheers from the crowd – the activists set it on fire. A video shows one of the protesters pouring what appears to be a flammable liquid onto the burning statue while the rest of the group applauded. At one point, a chant of “No justice, no peace” broke out.

Shortly after the 11-foot high statue – which was the only outdoor sculpture in DC honoring a Confederate general (although he was depicted as a Freemason and not a soldier) – was upended, Trump took a swipe at police for making no attempt to thwart the monument’s destruction.

“The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn,” Trump tweeted, adding that those responsible for the act of vandalism “should be immediately arrested.”

“A disgrace to our Country,” he thundered.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

