No defunding: Trump’s police executive order to ban chokeholds, urge safer policing

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order urging police departments across the country to "adopt the highest professional standards to serve their communities."

Trump announced the order at the White House on Tuesday, after meeting with several Black Lives Matter families. It would ban chokeholds – except for when the police officer’s life is at risk – and prioritize federal funding to departments that meet high standards on use of force and de-escalation training. Police would also be encouraged to use new nonlethal weapons, and share reports on officer discipline. More funds will be allocated to social workers to support police in dealing with the homeless, drug addicts and mentally ill persons.

“I strongly oppose the dangerous efforts to defund... and dismantle our police departments,” Trump said, adding that reducing crime and increasing standards are not mutually exclusive.

Without police, there is chaos.

He also denounced the violence that protests against last month’s killing of George Floyd in Minnesota escalated into, and spread nationwide.

Under the EO: DOJ will certify independent orgs to provide accreditation to Police Departments on de-escalation, use of force, & community engagement training. The use of chokeholds will be barred, with an exception for when deadly force is used against an officer. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) June 16, 2020

“There will be no more looting or arson,” Trump said. “Violence and destruction will not be tolerated.” The looters, he said, are not fighting for a cause.

