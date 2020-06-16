 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woke warriors try to cancel Domino’s over 8 year-old ‘thank you’ tweet to White House press sec

16 Jun, 2020 12:26
Main image: A Domino's Pizza restaurant in Los Angeles. © REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson; inset: © Twitter
It seems there’s now no statute of limitations on getting canceled, as the woke brigade has turned on Domino’s Pizza because, eight years ago, it thanked now-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a complimentary tweet.

Way back in 2012, then 24-year-old McEnany tweeted the extraordinary hot-take that Domino’s Pizza was better, “wayyyy better” than any pizza in New York City. The restaurant outlet noticed the message and thanked her for “one heck of a compliment!”

Unfortunately for Domino’s, McEnany’s career has had a meteoric rise and she’s now on the frontline of defending the Trump administration from America’s rabidly partisan media. Woke warriors doing a deep-dive on the press secretary’s old Twitter posts dredged up the old message and now Domino’s has found itself at the center of a Twitter-storm eight years in the making.

Floods of hysterical messages blasted Domino’s for “aligning” with Republicans while others pledged to boycott the restaurant chain. “Well, last night was the last Dominoes [sic] pizza I’ll ever order,” one outraged responder wrote.

Even when it was pointed out that the message was eight years old, the perpetually outraged had worked themselves into such a frenzy that they insisted that the timeline of events “changed nothing.”

The apoplexy subsequently inspired an outpouring of mirth as many could scarcely believe that Domino’s was being hauled over the coals over the eight-year-old message.

Domino’s has yet to address the controversy, perhaps learning, only eight years too late, that sometimes it’s best just to say nothing at all.

