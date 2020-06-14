 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Stop fighting! You're gonna get tased!’: WATCH complete sequence of Rayshard Brooks arrest & shooting FROM ALL ANGLES

14 Jun, 2020 11:57
Get short URL
‘Stop fighting! You're gonna get tased!’: WATCH complete sequence of Rayshard Brooks arrest & shooting FROM ALL ANGLES
The events leading up to the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta were captured on camera from multiple perspectives. RT has compiled a video showing how the deadly incident played out.

In police bodycam footage, Brooks is seen taking a breathalyzer test as he insists that he’s only had a few drinks. One of the officers, Garrett Rolfe, determines that Brooks is intoxicated and asks him to put his hands behind his back as he prepares to arrest him. Brooks then tries to tear himself away as the two cops attempt to put cuffs on him. The bodycam footage ends in chaos as the officers wrestle with Brooks on the ground, as one of them shouts, “Stop fighting! You’re gonna get tased!”

The altercation was also caught on eyewitness video, which shows the scuffle more clearly than the first-person perspective. Brooks’ final moments were recorded by a Wendy’s security camera, which shows him being gunned down as he attempts to flee the scene.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies