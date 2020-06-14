Bodycam video shows Atlanta police struggling with Rayshard Brooks before fatal shooting (VIDEO)

New footage shows Atlanta police attempting to arrest Rayshard Brooks, who was suspected of being intoxicated, before shooting him following a struggle. His death has sparked rioting in Georgia’s capital city.

In the bodycam video, an officer speaks with Brooks, who is sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle parked outside a Wendy’s.

Warning: This video contains disturbing images

Suspecting the man of being intoxicated, the officer instructs Brooks to take a sobriety test. The police then attempt to arrest him, but he resists and appears to grab a taser from one of the officers before fleeing and being fatally shot.

One officer can be heard shouting, “hands off the taser!” as Brooks wrestles with the two cops. Several gunshots can be heard after one of the officers orders the suspect to “stop fighting.”

Warning: This video contains disturbing images

The officer who shot Brooks has been fired, while his colleague at the scene was placed on administrative duty. The city’s police chief has also resigned over the incident.

Protesters soon gathered near the Wendy’s where the shooting took place and torched the restaurant. Demonstrators have also blocked city streets.

