‘Wasn’t going to fall for Fake News’: Trump says ‘very slippery’ ramp explains him walking uncertainly at West Point

Slipping on a steep ramp that had “no handrail” would play into the hands of “fake news” media, Donald Trump has said, after countless videos showed him walking slowly and carefully following a graduation speech at West Point.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long and steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” the commander-in-chief told his Twitter audience on Sunday.

Footage showing Donald Trump unsteadily walking down a long ramp after the speech sparked a flurry of comments on social media. Scores of would-be telemedicine experts rushed to suggest that something was profoundly wrong with the president’s health.

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

In his tweet, however, Trump explained that “the last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with.” He then claimed that he “ran down to level ground” for the final ten feet.

Yet again, this guy has an amazing ability to draw attention to the things that embarrass him the most.Enjoy the video:pic.twitter.com/71LSADHHNN — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 14, 2020

The appearance – and ensuing social media frenzy – came after the White House released the president’s latest annual physical, which insisted that Trump, who turns 74 on Sunday, is in good shape for his age.

