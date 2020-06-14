 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Wasn’t going to fall for Fake News’: Trump says ‘very slippery’ ramp explains him walking uncertainly at West Point

14 Jun, 2020 08:39
Trump walks down the ramp after the West Point commencement speech © C-SPAN
Slipping on a steep ramp that had “no handrail” would play into the hands of “fake news” media, Donald Trump has said, after countless videos showed him walking slowly and carefully following a graduation speech at West Point.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long and steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” the commander-in-chief told his Twitter audience on Sunday.

Footage showing Donald Trump unsteadily walking down a long ramp after the speech sparked a flurry of comments on social media. Scores of would-be telemedicine experts rushed to suggest that something was profoundly wrong with the president’s health.

In his tweet, however, Trump explained that “the last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with.” He then claimed that he “ran down to level ground” for the final ten feet.

The appearance – and ensuing social media frenzy – came after the White House released the president’s latest annual physical, which insisted that Trump, who turns 74 on Sunday, is in good shape for his age.

Also on rt.com ‘Parkinson’s? Dementia? Stroke?’ Trump’s ‘weird’ West Point appearance turns Twitter sleuths into medical experts 

