ExposeBillGates explodes on Twitter as conspiracy theorists vow to avoid Covid-19 vaccine connected to billionaire

Bill Gates’ omnipresence in the media during the Covid-19 pandemic has turned into a mass obsession with many, and conspiracy theorists got #ExposeBillGates trending on Twitter on a planned “day of action.”

The coronavirus pandemic created a number of speculations around the Microsoft Founder over his support of extended lockdown measures, his large contributions to the World Health Organization, and past comments on vaccines.

“The public is finally waking up. I’ve never liked this guy and if you really listen to him talk and watch his interviews you’ll know he DOESN’T have our best interest in mind,” author Peter Vooogd tweeted on Saturday. It was one of the many tweets linked to the #ExposeBillGates hashtag, which itself stemmed from a planned “day of action” — announced by author Derrick Broze last month — to expose the billionaire.

The public is finally waking up. I’ve never liked this guy and if you really listen to him talk and watch his interviews you’ll know he DOESNT have our best interest in mind 🤡#WakeUp#ExposeBillGatespic.twitter.com/rxAlXm3dao — Peter Voogd (@PeterVoogd23) June 13, 2020

Today is the #ExposeBillGates day of action. The first day the silent majority stands up around the world & speaks in one voice that we no longer believe their lies. That WE, as free human beings, forge our own path & demand accountability to the people, starting with Bill Gates. https://t.co/aCdHnREfQ9 — LastAmericanVagabond (@TLAVagabond) June 13, 2020

Other tweets included a video blasting Gates for his outspokenness on Covid-19 despite not being an elected official, as well as his support of extending lockdown measures across the world. Accusations of “population control” were also doled out based on Gates’ work providing vaccines to poorer countries through his foundation.

I see that #ExposeBillGates is trending.I’m heartened by this bcos I’ve followed his wife’s work in Africa for almost 10years and I’ve been trying to expose their population control agenda in Africa.I wrote about them in my book “Target Africa”. Read it!These people hate us. pic.twitter.com/zu1t7eZ5fz — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 13, 2020

Others promised to never take any vaccine Gates has involvement with, including conservative author Michelle Malkin.

I will NOT be taking any vaccine pushed by Bill Gates or his cronies. The vaccine is unlikely to be effective against Covid-19 and it is being rushed through so it will NOT be tested for adverse side effects.Vax Bill Gates, his family & his cronies first.#ExposeBillGatespic.twitter.com/XmrE4gJbiz — Ian56 (@Ian56789) June 13, 2020

Some social media users, however, did not take the conspiracy theories seriously and instead used the hashtag to poke fun at Gates.

Is see #ExposeBillGates is trending. It’s got to be for this, right? pic.twitter.com/zb38kQgSs8 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 13, 2020

Though conspiracy theories about Gates are based more on conjecture than hard evidence, they have caught on with the public. Media analytics company Zignal Labs reported the conspiracy theory that Gates wants to implant tracking microchips into citizens under the guise of stopping Covid-19 was mentioned on social media more than a million times before May.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll that showed around 20 percent of respondents believe Gates wants to track people’s personal information through microchips. For Republicans, that number in the poll shoots above 40 percent.

Gates denied wanting to implant microchips in citizens and called the poll results “concerning,” though he did admit a mass “data system” keep track of people’s information was a good idea to prevent future pandemics.

Gates’ standing in the world has only increased since the pandemic began, which likely feeds many of the conspiracy theorists untrusting of him. With the US backing out of support for the World Health Organization, he is set to become the group’s largest contributor, a fact that worries many as the Microsoft founder is a private citizen who could theoretically carry a lot of power during global situations.

