‘Proud to be one of the ‘bad actors’ on RT,’ says Rose McGowan after DHS report smearing channel for coverage of BLM protests

American actress Rose McGowan said she is “proud” to be one of the so-called “bad actors” appearing on RT after the US Department of Homeland Security criticized the channel for covering protests over George Floyd's death.

In a bulletin reported this week, the DHS accused Russia, China and Iran of using state-owned media to “amplify criticism” of the US in relation to Floyd's death in May. The unarmed black man died at the hands of a police officer who kneeled on his neck for nine minutes ignoring his pleas for life.

On Friday, McGowan shared a screenshot of a headline about the DHS bulletin with the quote: “These actors criticize the United States as hypocritical, corrupt, undemocratic, racist, guilty of human rights abuses and on the verge of collapsing.”

'[#MeToo] was a cultural reset...and that's what I wanted and that's what I was fighting for'-Rose McGowan on the #MeToo movement, speaking to @afshinrattansi on Going UndergroundWatch her full interview with us here: https://t.co/7bnD6T1VXmhttps://t.co/dhIz3QeEEIpic.twitter.com/TlsvbGnVFp — Going Underground on RT (@Underground_RT) June 12, 2020

Under the quote, the actress added: “Proud to be one of the ‘bad actors’ on RT.”

McGowan has appeared as a guest on RT’s Going Underground show on a number of occasions.

The DHS pointed out the RT has dared to share “imagery of police responses to the protests” and “the use of tear gas by the National Guard” and accused it and other “malign actors” of exploiting racial tensions in the US.

The DHS was particularly aggrieved by the fact that Iranian and Chinese media described the US government's response to protests as “hypocritical” given that it has regularly criticized those governments for their handling of political demonstrations.

The Trump administration, for example, has offered full-throated support for anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong, while President Trump himself has described Iranian anti-government protesters as “wonderful.”

Meanwhile, at home, Trump threatened to unleash the US military on anti-police brutality Black Lives Matter protesters — and footage has emerged of cops using tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bang grenades on peaceful demonstrators and journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said last week that it recorded at least 125 violations against journalists covering protests by US police.

When asked Wednesday about the double standard, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no “moral equivalency” to be made and simply insisted that the US was the “greatest nation in the history of civilization.”

